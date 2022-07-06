India

Assam cabinet nods identification of five Muslim sub-groups as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities

ANI
Dispur, Assam
Senior BJP leader and chief minister of India’s state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma
Senior BJP leader and chief minister of India's state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups, Gorias, Moriyas, Jolhas, Deshis and Syeds as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities, tweeted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"At our weekly Assam Cabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to the scrapping of old vehicles, identification of 5 indigenous Muslim groups, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, and improving data access, etc," Sarma tweeted.

The move will ensure their development in health, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development and women empowerment, added the chief minister.

