Assam cabinet nods identification of five Muslim sub-groups as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities

Assam cabinet on Tuesday approved the identification of five Assamese Muslim sub-groups, Gorias, Moriyas, Jolhas, Deshis and Syeds as indigenous Assamese Muslim communities, tweeted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"At our weekly Assam Cabinet, we took several decisions pertaining to the scrapping of old vehicles, identification of 5 indigenous Muslim groups, exempting ex-servicemen & their widows from paying property tax, boosting renewable energy, and improving data access, etc," Sarma tweeted.