Assam floods, landslides claim 62 lives

Floods and resultant landslides in Assam have claimed 62 lives this year so far.

In the last 24 hours, eight people have died after drowning in flood waters - two each in Barpeta and Karimganj districts, one each in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts and eight people are still missing.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), out of the 62 people, 51 died in floods and 11 in landslides.

Nearly 3.1 million people of 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, have been affected in the second wave of the deluge.