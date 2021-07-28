Assam to deploy 4,000 commandos after border clash with Mizoram

India’s Assam state said Tuesday it will deploy 4,000 commandos to guard its border with a rival state after six police officers were killed in a gunbattle between the feuding neighbours, reports news agency AFP.

More than 60 others were injured in the rare showdown Monday on Assam’s border with Mizoram. The two have been wrangling over their border for decades.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told newspersons at Silchar, near where the battle was fought, that the “new commando battalion” would be deployed on the border.