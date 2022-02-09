Bangalore bans protests after hijab row escalates

A judge at Karnataka's top court began hearing a petition challenging the legality of the headscarf ban Tuesday, but on Wednesday passed it to a larger panel to consider.

Many leaders from Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules Karnataka, have backed the ban, which has also triggered communal confrontations on campuses as many Hindu classmates blame protests for disrupting their education, and insist they too should be allowed to wear religious symbols.

At Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College in Udupi one student said: "Those students who wore the hijab started this row first.

"If they end it, we will also end it. If they wear a hijab then we are also forced to wear saffron to compete with them."