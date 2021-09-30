Bhabanipur by-polls: Voting underway amid tight security

Amid the ongoing by-poll in the West Bengal's Bhabanipur assembly constituency, the security has been increased in the city to prevent any untoward incident. Women personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have also been deployed in the constituency.

"Patrolling by Women CAPF as a part of Confidence Building Measures at parts of 159 Bhabanipur assembly constituency of Kolkata South district," chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal tweeted and shared a video of women CAPF personnel on-duty.