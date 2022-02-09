BJP creating issues to break unity, spirit of youth in Karnataka: Congress

Amid the ongoing developments around the hijab controversy in Karnataka, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday wrote a letter to students of the state wherein he alleged that the BJP-led Karnataka government's 'vested interests' are creating unwarranted issues just to "break the unity and spirit of Karnataka's students and youth".

In the letter, the Congress leader wrote, "Multilingual, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural identity of Bangalore and Karnataka has become a guiding principle of our growth. Mired by the stench of corruption and misgovernance, the BJP government of Karnataka and its vested interests are creating unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka's students and youth."