BJP trying to kill Kejriwal, alleges Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia

After BJP workers dismantled the barricades outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP cadres attempted to kill the CM as they were unable to defeat him electorally.

The BJP workers were protesting against Kejriwal’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha when the protestors breached two barricades and reached the CM House where they created a ruckus.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that “Just because BJP cannot defeat Kejriwal, they are trying to kill him. Today’s incident was a pre-orchestrated plan of the BJP to murder the CM.”