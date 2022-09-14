Congress is finished in Gujarat: Kejriwal

Congress had alleged that the AAP government in Punjab is spending crores on ads for the Gujarat polls whereas Punjab is “on the brink of bankruptcy”.

Responding to the allegation, Kejriwal said, “Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions.”

Notably, the AAP supremo has urged the people on multiple occasions not to “waste their votes” on Congress.

Kejriwal has pitched AAP as the “only alternative” to the BJP in the state.