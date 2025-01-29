Kumbh Mela: 15 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival

“I was sitting near a barricade, and during the pushing and shoving, the entire crowd fell on top of me, trampling me as it moved forward,” Pilgrim Renu Devi, 48, told AFP.

“When the crowd surged, elderly people and women were crushed, and no one came forward to help.”

Rescue teams carrying victims from the accident site weaved through piles of clothes, shoes and other discarded belongings.

Police were seen carrying stretchers bearing the bodies of victims draped with thick blankets.

“At least 15 people” were killed, a doctor at a hospital tending to survivors told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm any deaths in the stampede, which took place around 1:00 am (1930 GMT Tuesday).

Dozens of relatives were anxiously waiting for news outside a large tent serving as a purpose-built hospital for the festival around one kilometre (0.6 miles) from the disaster site.