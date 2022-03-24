Chinese foreign minister arrives in India for talks after drawing rebuke

China's foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in India on Thursday for talks with his Indian counterpart, the highest-level visit by a Chinese official to the country since border clashes soured relations two years ago, local media said.

There was no official confirmation of Wang Yi's visit by Indian authorities, which comes after New Delhi rebuked the Chinese minister for remarks made in Pakistan this week concerning the disputed Kashmir region.

Relations between the two nuclear armed Asian powers turned chilly two years ago after a deadly border clash in the Ladakh region of Kashmir, and Wang would be the first high-level Chinese official to visit since that time.