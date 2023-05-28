Modi inaugurates grand new Indian parliament

Flanked by priests, Hindu nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new Indian parliament on Sunday in a ceremony steeped in religious symbolism but boycotted by opposition parties.

The hexagonal new building -- shaped like a coffin, one opposition party said -- is the centrepiece of a remodelling of the heart of New Delhi by Modi aimed at ridding the Indian capital of the vestiges of British colonial rule.

"India is not only a democratic nation but also the mother of democracy," Modi said.

"This is not just a building... this is the temple of democracy that gives the world a message of India's determination."

The unveiling was preceded by a multi-faith prayer ceremony and Modi later entered the chamber accompanied by a posse of chanting Hindu seers in saffron robes before installing a ceremonial sceptre.

He later re-entered the chamber to chants of "Modi Modi" by government lawmakers.