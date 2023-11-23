Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Ambulances were on standby Thursday morning as Indian rescuers dug through the final metres of debris separating them from 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks.

Emergency vehicles and a field hospital stood ready, AFP journalists at the site said, preparing to receive the men who authorities hope will soon be freed from the tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Engineers have been digging for days to drive a steel pipe through some 57 metres (187 feet) of earth, concrete and rubble that has divided the trapped men from freedom since a portion of the under-construction tunnel caved in on November 12.

After days of painfully slow progress, engineers with a powerful drilling machine made a sudden rapid advance on Wednesday, before being slowed with just 12 metres (39 feet) to go after metal rods blocked the route.