Counting of votes for Indian Assembly elections in five states begins

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from 10 February to 7 March in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on 14 February. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on 20 February. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on 28 February and 5 March.

The Bharatiya Janata Party which is the incumbent in four states has been predicted to win in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and has been projected as leading in Uttarakhand. In Goa there is a close contest with the Congress.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it had scored a landslide victory.