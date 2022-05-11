Cyclone Asani to 'lash out' Andhra Pradesh today

The Collector of Andhra's Krishna district, Ranjith Bhasha, on Wednesday warned people not to venture into the sea while informing heavy rain is expected due to Cyclone Asani.

"Cyclone is going to hit between Vishakapatnam and Kakinada. Heavy rains are expected. Wind speeds can go up to 80kmph. People in low-lying areas are alerted. All are advised to not go to sea. Control rooms have been set up in the collectorate, RTO offices and Mandal offices," Ranjith Bhasha, the district collector said.