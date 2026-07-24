Modi promises 'more strict actions against paper leaks' amid CJP protests

Stressing that the government was not stopping there, PM Modi said, "However, we are not among those who are satisfied with just that. And therefore, today I have issued directions to the departments to set up Fast-Track Courts. The departments worked tirelessly and, late last night, provided me with a draft. This draft, which includes provisions for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishments, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow," he said.

The PM further said, "After incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues, it will be given a final shape. Efforts will be made to get this Bill passed in the House as soon as possible, as the second week of the Parliament session begins on Monday."

Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the controversy, announcing that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.