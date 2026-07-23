CJP calls for 'accountability' after Modi's assurance on paper leak probe

Responding to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first reaction to the ongoing protests over paper leaks, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) representative Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday stated that the PM is focusing on remedies after the damage is done, rather than addressing the root cause.

Speaking to ANI, Ranka stressed that paper leaks will continue as long as corrupt and incompetent individuals remain in the system. He alleged that such individuals operate paper leaks like an "organised mafia," adding that the problem will not be resolved while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains in office.

"The Prime Minister is talking about what punishment should be given after a paper leak occurs, but why is there no discussion on why paper leaks are happening in the first place? Paper leaks are happening because the system--from top to bottom--is filled with incompetent and corrupt individuals, with the Education Minister at the very top," Ranka said.

These people operate paper leaks like an organised mafia; they receive money, make money, and run their governments off it. This is an organised syndicate. As long as you do not bring accountability to the system--a system in which people like Dharmendra Pradhan are involved--paper leaks are not going to stop," he continued.