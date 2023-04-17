Kejriwal leaves CBI office after nine hours of questioning in liquor policy case

Shortly after being detained by Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the party which was carved out of the anti-corruption movement has seen all kinds of struggle and is not scared of CBI, ED or police detention.

“We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren’t scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal’s fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken,” said Raghav Chadha while talking to ANI.

AAP staged a protest outside the CBI office today against Kejriwal’s questioning following which the leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj and others were detained and brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi.