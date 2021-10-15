Empowering BSF necessary step for protection of people: Ex-DG

He said that after seeing the performance of state police nowadays, it was crucial to empower the force to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km.

“The weakness of the state police of the border areas is being seen regarding different types of smuggling cases and other illegal incidents,” he added.

The former BSF DG further clarified that the influence or power of state police will not diminish, rather the BSF has come to their aid.

Earlier on Wednesday, MHA empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.