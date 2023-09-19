Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels RAW chief

Canada on Monday accused India's government of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader near Vancouver last June, and expelled New Delhi's intelligence chief in Ottawa in retaliation.

The accusations, which India rejected as "absurd," sent already sour relations between Ottawa and New Delhi to a dramatic new low.

Prime minister Justin Trudeau told an emergency session of the parliamentary opposition at mid-afternoon that his government had "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the slaying of an exiled Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June in British Columbia.

"The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said.

He called "in the strongest possible terms" on the Indian government to cooperate in clearing up the matter.