India imposes indefinite ban on onion exports ahead of general election

India has extended its ban on onion exports indefinitely - a surprise move that comes ahead of a general election and is set to exacerbate high prices in some overseas markets.

Imposed by India - the world's biggest exporter of the vegetable - in December, the ban was due to expire on 31 March.

Traders had anticipated it would be lifted as local prices have more than halved since the export restrictions were implemented and this season's crop is yielding fresh supplies.