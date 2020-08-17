Facebook faces heat from Indian lawmakers on content practices

Reuters
New Delhi
In this 1 May 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote address at F8, Facebook`s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Remarks from Zuckerberg have sparked criticism from groups such as the Anti-Defamation League. Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, told Recode`s Kara Swisher in an interview that although he finds Holocaust denial `deeply offensive,` such content should not be banned from Facebook. Photo : AP
In this 1 May 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote address at F8, Facebook`s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Remarks from Zuckerberg have sparked criticism from groups such as the Anti-Defamation League. Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, told Recode`s Kara Swisher in an interview that although he finds Holocaust denial `deeply offensive,` such content should not be banned from Facebook. Photo : AP

Indian politicians are trading barbs over a media report that Facebook Inc’s content policies favoured prime minister Narendra Modi’s party, putting the social network at the centre of a political storm in its biggest market by users.

Lawmakers of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have accused the social media giant of censoring nationalist voices, after the opposition Congress seized on a Wall Street Journal report to seek a parliamentary investigation of Facebook employees’ alleged ties with the ruling party. Facebook was already a “Left-Congress-leaning platform,” said BJP lawmaker and former minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Advertisement

“This storm in a teacup is merely an exercise to browbeat Facebook for ‘allowing’ certain opinions to even exist,” Rathore wrote in a column in the Indian Express newspaper. “There are examples of current and former Facebook executives with links to the former government and opposition parties, and some of them have been openly critical of the prime minister as well.

To accuse them of being pro-BJP is laughable.” Tejasvi Surya, another BJP lawmaker and a member of a parliamentary committee on information technology, said many people had complained to him that Facebook was “unfairly censoring many nationalist, pro-India or pro-Hindu voices”, and that he would take up the matter with relevant authorities.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Congress party said on Twitter, “Millions of Indians are controlled and manipulated by BJP through Facebook,” and its popular messenging service, WhatsApp. The WSJ report said Facebook’s top public-policy executive in India, Ankhi Das, had opposed applying its hate-speech rules to a member of Modi’s party and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.

The Journal also said Das had told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Modi’s party “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country”. Facebook, which has more than 300 million users in India, referred on Monday to a weekend statement that said it prohibited hate speech irrespective of one’s political position but acknowledged, “There is more to do.”

More News

India’s coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000

COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, lies on a hospital bed as his wife Vimla Devi, 62, sits next to him in the emergency ward as they wait for Sah to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020

Last doctor standing: Pandemic pushes Indian hospital to brink

Sameer, 22, a medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, a shopkeeper, from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020

India records 63,489 new coronavirus cases, 944 more fatalities

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, 14 August 2020

India to invest $1.46 trillion to lift virus-hit economy

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, 15 August, 2020.