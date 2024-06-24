Narendra Modi busy saving his govt, Rahul Gandhi flags 10 issues in first 15 days of NDA

Opposition leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises holding copies of the Constitution in their hands.

"The attack that the PM and Amit Shah are launching on the Constitution is not acceptable to us, we will not let this happen. So, we held the Constitution while taking the oath...Our message is going across, no power can touch the Constitution of India," the Raebareli MP told reporters ahead of the beginning of the 18th Lok Sabha session today.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing mediapersons ahead of the commencement of the Parliament Session took an indirect jab at the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975, calling it a "blot" on democracy "when the Constitution was discarded".

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, and democracy was completely suppressed," he said.

"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India and the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again, which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India," PM Modi said.