At least 3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur

Meanwhile, amid the Opposition's demand for imposition of President's Rule in light of ethnic strife and violence that has ripped Manipur apart for the better part of three months now, the state Cabinet on Friday recommended that Governor Anusuiya Uikey summon a session of the Assembly on 21 August.

The Northeast state has been in the throes of violence, claiming over 100 lives so far and displacing thousands of people. Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on 3 May days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.