India foreign minister to visit Pakistan in rare trip

India's foreign minister will be in Pakistan later this month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, a government spokesman said Friday, in a rare visit by a top New Delhi official.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be the first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in nearly a decade.

The two nations are bitter adversaries with longstanding political tensions, having fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes since being carved out of the subcontinent's partition in 1947.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Pakistan in 2015, a year after taking office, sparking hopes of a thaw in relations.