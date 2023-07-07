Indian commander who risked court martial to join Bangladesh freedom fighters dies

Celebrated Indian BSF official major Parimal Kumar Gosh, who reportedly was the first military officer to help freedom fighters in 1971, breathed his last on Thursday in New Delhi, India.

He was 84.

Gosh has been suffering from cancer.

His daughter Agomoni Gosh said, "My father Parimal Kumar Ghosh is an unsung hero. His career in the army, BSF and R&AW is one of sheer professional brilliance but one that remained in shadows because of the sensitive nature of his job."