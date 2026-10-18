Imran moves High Court, gets show-cause notice after ‘leave India’ order

Bollywood Actor Imran Khan has approached the Bombay High Court after receiving an order from the Indian government directing him to leave the country.

Filing a petition before the High Court on Saturday (17 October), his lawyers argued that the order is arbitrary, unjustified and based on misconceptions. They stated that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders are not bound by any condition that bars them from staging protests.

The petition is likely to be heard on Monday (19 October) before a bench headed by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi. Imran has requested an expedited hearing.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) had ordered Imran to leave India by 28 October. Imran’s lawyers have described the order as ‘unconstitutional’.