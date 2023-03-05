How healthy are India’s 1.4 billion people?

India’s population reached 1.4 billion people at the end of 2022, according to estimates from the World Population Review. That’s 5 million more than in China, which had held the top spot since 1950, when the United Nations began keeping a track of national demographics.

The development comes at a time when developed nations such as Germany, the UK and Japan are facing shrinking workforces. Subsequently, their governments are introducing immigration policies that invite highly skilled individuals to set up their homes in these countries.

India’s growing population has historically been seen as something negative given the stress it puts on basic resources. More recently, though, there seems to have been a shift in perspective as some parties argue that having the world’s largest and youngest population has its perks.