Hijab not essential religious practice of Islam: Karnataka Govt

Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing for the Karnataka government, said that the state has taken the stand that Hijab does not come under the essential religious practice of Islam.

Replying to the court’s question, advocate general said that he will substantiate how Hijab is not an essential religious practice on Monday.

While opposing various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab, the AG said that the Government Order dated 5 February 2022 is in consonance with the Karnataka Education Act.

He took the Court to reason behind issuing this government order. He apprised the Court about issues that arose in government college in Udupi.