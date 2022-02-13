Hijab not essential to Islam like turbans for Sikhs: Kerala Governor

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Khan said, “Hijab is not a part of Islam. Hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but it is not in connection with the women’s dress code. It is a conspiracy to stop the Muslim girls from progressing. The hijab controversy is a conspiracy to stop the education of Muslim girls. The Muslim girls are studying now and achieving what they want. I would suggest the students to return to their classrooms and study.”

Terming as “absurd” the argument about allowing Sikhs to wear turbans in schools while Muslim schoolgirls were not allowed to don the hijab, the Governor said that turban is an essential part of the Sikh religion, however, the same is not the case with hijab in Islam.