This is a game to take away your rights: Mamata Banerjee

“Will they (whose names were removed) be granted citizenship if they seek?... What would be the future of their children? What about their property?... All your rights would be snatched, you would be branded ‘illegal’. This is a game (Khela) to strip you of your rights...You will be taken to detention camp...You (Centre) hear me, I will not let anyone be taken away from Bengal,” Mamata Banerjee asserted.

After the Bhartiya Janata Party-led Centre announced the CAA notification on Monday (11 March), Opposition parties strongly criticised the move, calling it an action by the Centre to create division and polarise the upcoming general elections.

Several leaders from the Opposition bloc have expressed their disappointment over the Centre’s decision.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey questioned the timing of the recent Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) notification, suggesting that the government had a decade to introduce it.