Early Trends show Trinamool and BJP locked in close fight

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Arjun Singh from the Noapara constituency in West Bengal has alleged irregularities at the counting centre. He claimed that neither he nor his election agent had been allowed entry while announcements were being made about opening the strong room, calling it a possible attempt at malpractice. He said the matter would be raised with the election observer and a formal complaint would be filed.

"Till now the candidate or the election agent has not reached the counting centre, and they are making announcements that they are opening the strong room. This is an attempt to commit fraud. We will complain right now, we are going to the observer," he told ANI.

These figures have emerged after the Electronic Voting Machine counting began at 08:30 am. The Election Commission is yet to declare any official trends.