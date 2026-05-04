We will get 168 to 174 seats: BJP's Tapas Roy as vote counting begins for West Bengal Assembly polls

BJP candidate from Maniktala Assembly constituency, Tapas Roy, on Monday expressed confidence in a strong performance for his party in the state assembly election.

He estimated that the BJP could win between 168 and 174 seats in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "According to my conservative assessment, we will get 168 to 174 seats. They (TMC) do not like the fact that there was no bloodshed in this election, no dead bodies were found, no blood was shed."