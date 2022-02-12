India, US discuss diplomatic efforts in response to Russian aggression, Afghanistan, Myanmar issue

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed diplomatic efforts in response to Russian aggression, challenges in Afghanistan, placing Burma back on the path to democracy, and efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through Quad, spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday (local time).

Blinken met with Jaishankar in Melbourne and reviewed the progress made over the past year in broadening and deepening the US-India Strategic Partnership, which is critical to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. "secretary of state Antony J Blinken met today with Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Melbourne. Secretary Blinken and foreign minister Jaishankar reviewed the progress made over the past year in broadening and deepening the US-India Strategic Partnership, which is critical to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Ned Price said in a statement.