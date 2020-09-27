India’s coronavirus tally nears 6 million

In the wake of 88,650 more coronavirus cases and another 1,124 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s total tally on Sunday neared the 6 million mark.

Of the total 5,992,532 cases, 956,402 are still active. As many as 4,941,627 patients were cured and discharged, whereas 94,503 succumbed to the viral disease.

About 75 per cent of the new cases were from 10 states and UTs.