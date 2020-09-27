India’s coronavirus tally nears 6 million

IANS
New Delhi
A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.
In the wake of 88,650 more coronavirus cases and another 1,124 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s total tally on Sunday neared the 6 million mark.

Of the total 5,992,532 cases, 956,402 are still active. As many as 4,941,627 patients were cured and discharged, whereas 94,503 succumbed to the viral disease.

About 75 per cent of the new cases were from 10 states and UTs.

India’s recovery rate is 82.46 per cent while the fatality rate has come down to 1.58 per cent, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with 1,321,176 cases, including 35,191 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research data, India conducted 987,861 sample tests on Saturday, taking the total tests so far to 71,257,836.

