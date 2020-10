India’s COVID-19 tally tops 6.3m

With a spike of 86,821 coronavirus cases and 1,181 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Thursday mounted to 63,12,584 cases.

Out of the total cases, 940,705 are currently active, 52,73,201 have been discharged, while 98,678 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at a whooping high of 83.53 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.