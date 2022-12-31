NDTV founders resign after Adani takes control

India's New Delhi Television (NDTV) said on Friday its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had resigned as directors after billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate took majority control of the media company.

Along with the Roys, four other independent directors also resigned, effective on 30 December, NDTV said in a statement.

Adani Enterprises, through subsidiaries RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial, now owns 64.72 per cent of NDTV, which runs three national channels.