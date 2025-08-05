India's Philippines sign defence deals amid tensions with China in Asia-Pacific

The leaders agreed deals including bolstering ties between their respective armed forces -- the army, and air force as well as their navies -- with Indian warships currently taking part in patrols of the disputed South China Sea with their Philippine counterparts for the first time.

The Philippines has heightened defence cooperation with a range of allies over the past year after a series of clashes with China in the contested waterway.

"India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny," Modi told Marcos in a speech. "From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are untied by shared values."