Kolkata hotel was operating ‘without proper documents’

It was deep into the night. The lights in the rooms of the residential hotel were off, and guests were fast asleep. Suddenly, smoke began to spread. This was the terrifying scene after a fire broke out at Shikha International, a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in Kolkata, around 2:00am on Wednesday. By the time firefighters arrived, smoke had engulfed the entire building.

Nine people died in the devastating incident, including seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indians. Six others were injured and admitted to hospital.

Police have been unable to arrest the hotel owner, but the landowner has been detained, authorities said. The hotel has been temporarily shut down.