JNU students protest against demolition of Afreen Fatima's house

Uttar Pradesh Police had detained the "mastermind" of the violence which broke out during a protest over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad in Prayagraj on 10 June.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA," Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar told reporters here.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.