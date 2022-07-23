India's forex reserves at 20-month low

India's foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by $6.527 billion to $511.562 billion during the week ended on 15 July. The foreign currency assets had declined by $6.656 billion in the previous week.
Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's pound sterling and Japanese yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
The value of gold reserves fell by $830 million to $38.356 billion during the week ended July 15. The value of gold reserves had declined by $1.236 billion in the previous week.
The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund declined by $155 million to $17.857 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.
India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $29 million to $4.937 billion during the week ended 15 July, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement.