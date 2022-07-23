India's forex reserves at 20-month low

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves slumped by $7.541 billion to $572.712 billion for the week ended 15 July, the lowest level in 20 months, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely used its war chest to defend the rupee, which recently dipped below 80 against a dollar.

This is the second consecutive week of the sharp drop in the country's forex reserves. The forex reserves had slumped by $8.062 billion during the week ended July 8. In the last two weeks under review, the forex reserves have declined by $15.603 billion. According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, all components of the forex reserves fell during the week under review.