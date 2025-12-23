Hindutva groups, including VHP, protest in front of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi
Hindutva activists resumed protests today, Tuesday, in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in India’s capital, New Delhi, reports The Hindu.
According to the report by The Hindu, the protests were called by Hindutva organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal.
Ahead of the protests, security around the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi was tightened from the morning today.
The entire area has been cordoned off with three layers of barricades, and a large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to ensure security.
As quoted in The Hindu, a police officer said, “Barricades have been put in place and forces deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.”
Protests have been taking place in India for several days over allegations of persecution of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. In particular, Hindutva groups began protesting after a garment factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, on 18 December over allegations of religious insult, and his body was later set on fire.
However, Bangladesh law enforcement agencies say that the garment factory worker, Dipu Chandra Das, 27, who was killed in Bhaluka, was handed over to an agitated mob by a factory floor in-charge after he was forced to resign from his job. He was then beaten to death on allegations of religious insult, after which his body was set on fire, reports The Hindu.
Following operations in connection with the incident, RAB and police have arrested 10 people, seven by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and three by the police.
Due to the situation created by Hindutva organisations including the VHP, the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has announced the suspension of all consular services and visa issuance. It said that these services would remain suspended until further notice, says The Hindu.