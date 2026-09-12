New rules on animal slaughter, abattoirs shut down and the despair of Firoz

Firoz Alam had never imagined such hard times would come into his life. Just a few months ago, his shop in Shibpur, Howrah, saw a good footfall of customers. Back then, eight to ten kilograms of meat were easily sold every day. However, the situation changed almost overnight after the elections.

With slaughterhouses closed following a government directive, his two-generation-old business is now on the verge of collapse. Firoz faces a tough situation just trying to provide two meals a day for his family, which includes his wife, elderly mother and three children.

Crossing the Second Hooghly Bridge in West Bengal, India, near the Bataitala market, a tea-stall owner pointed out Firoz's shop upon simply hearing his name in front of the Dinabandhu Andrews Institution. Taking the road to the left from the Kazipara intersection and moving forward a bit, a young man in his thirties came forward with a smile at the entrance of a narrow alley.