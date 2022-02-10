India

Largest number of cases filed against BSF among central forces of India

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) faces the highest number of criminal offence cases among the central forces of India.

The allegations of corruption against this force considerable too.

Indian state minister for home affairs Nityanand Rai disclosed this in the Rajya Sabha.

In replying to a question of Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, V Sivadasan, the state minister in the session said there are BSF, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police or ITBP, National Security Guard or NSG and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

A total of 451 criminal offence cases have been filed against BSF, said Nityanand Rai adding there are 30 allegations of corruption against this force.

There are a total of 354 criminal offence cases against CRPF and 47 allegations of corruption.

According to Rajya Sabha, there are 15 allegations of corruption and 258 criminal offence cases against CISF, 78 allegations of corruption and 247 criminal offence cases against SSB, 6 allegations of corruption and 67 criminal offence cases against ITBP and 5 allegations of corruption and 55 criminal offence cases against Assam Rifles. On the contrary, although there is no allegation of corruption against NSG, but there are seven criminal offence cases.

Meanwhile, the home ministry directs to empower BSF in October although there are so many allegations of corruptions and criminal offence cases against the force. The patrolling area of BSF has been widened from 15 kilometers to 50 kilometers along border states of Assam, West Bengal and Punjab.

The members of the force in those areas will be able to arrest infiltrators and smugglers with evidence.

