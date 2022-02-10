Largest number of cases filed against BSF among central forces of India

A total of 451 criminal offence cases have been filed against BSF, said Nityanand Rai adding there are 30 allegations of corruption against this force.

There are a total of 354 criminal offence cases against CRPF and 47 allegations of corruption.

According to Rajya Sabha, there are 15 allegations of corruption and 258 criminal offence cases against CISF, 78 allegations of corruption and 247 criminal offence cases against SSB, 6 allegations of corruption and 67 criminal offence cases against ITBP and 5 allegations of corruption and 55 criminal offence cases against Assam Rifles. On the contrary, although there is no allegation of corruption against NSG, but there are seven criminal offence cases.