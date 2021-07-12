Lightning strikes kill over 60 in India

"In Uttar Pradesh, the district of Prayagraj recorded the maximum number of deaths at 14. Women and children were among the deceased," a senior government official told the local media.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to provide adequate compensation to the families of the dead. "We intend to give at least Rs 200,000 to the bereaved families," the official said.

In Rajasthan, the capital Jaipur alone logged 11 of the 20 deaths.

"The deceased were mostly people taking selfies at a watch tower in front of the 12th century Amer Palace," a police official told the local media.