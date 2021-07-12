Lightning strikes kill over 60 in India

"In Uttar Pradesh, the district of Prayagraj recorded the maximum number of deaths at 14. Women and children were among the deceased," a senior government official told the local media.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to provide adequate compensation to the families of the dead. "We intend to give at least Rs 200,000 to the bereaved families," the official said.
In Rajasthan, the capital Jaipur alone logged 11 of the 20 deaths.
"The deceased were mostly people taking selfies at a watch tower in front of the 12th century Amer Palace," a police official told the local media.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his condolences to the bereaved families.
"Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those killed," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and governor Kalraj Mishra have also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the natural disaster.
"The loss of lives due to lightning strikes in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur and Baran is very sad and unfortunate," Gehlot tweeted.
Lightning strikes are very common in India, particularly during the monsoon months of June, July and August. Every year, lightning claims over 2,000 people in the country.