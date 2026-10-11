Abhijeet Dipke among others to be produced before executive magistrate at Delhi today

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activists, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, are scheduled to be produced before an Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, CJP Legal affairs Head Ratna Singh said.

In a post on X, Singh said a Delhi Police official had informed her about the scheduled production in the morning.

“Important update - Abhijeet, Ashutosh and Saurav will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 AM today. A Delhi police official informed me about this in the morning,” the CJP legal affairs head said.

She added that she would be present at the police station along with other advocates representing them.