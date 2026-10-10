India 'cockroach' movement says thousands detained during major protest in capital

Indian police detained the head of the satirical "cockroach" online movement as well as thousands of protesters trying to take part in a major demonstration in New Delhi against the country's election commissioner, the group said on Saturday.

The protest is the culmination of weeks of opposition mobilisation following allegations of misconduct during a nationwide voter-roll revision by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and two other leaders were detained before disembarking from a flight in the capital, according to a statement from the group.