Mehbooba Mufti released from detention after over a year

IANS
New Delhi/Srinagar
In this file photo taken on 25 August 2016 chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti addresses a joint press conference with Indian home minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar. Photo: AFP
In this file photo taken on 25 August 2016 chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti addresses a joint press conference with Indian home minister Rajnath Singh in Srinagar. Photo: AFP

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Muftis Public Safety Act (PSA) under which she was detained in Kashmir for over last one year.

The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat in its letter, accessed exclusively by IANS, said that it had revoked the detention with immediate effect “in exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978”.

Dozens of politicians of PDP, National Conference (NC) and other political parties of Kashmir were detained by the Central government when it reorganised the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—on August 5 last year.

Advertisement

The reorganisation led to the revocation of Article 370 which earlier granted special status to J&K in the Indian Constitution. The politicians had been detained in view of their provocative and inflammatory statements and threats of resorting to violence if Article 370 was abrogated.

Soon after the government issued the order revoking the PSA on Tuesday, J&K PDP tweeted that Mehbooba Mufti would be addressing a press conference on 16 October.

Former chief minister and Mehbooba’s opponent Omar Abdullah welcomed her release from detention, tweeting, “I am pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was released after nearly eight months in March this year. His father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was released just two weeks before him.

More News

10 killed in India wall collapse

Representational image.

India’s Tanishq Jewellery ad celebrating Hindu-Muslim love faces outrage

India’s Tanishq Jewellery ad celebrating Hindu-Muslim love faces outrage

63,000 new COVID-19 cases, 730 deaths in a day in India

Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.

55,342 new cases recorded as India shows declining trend of daily spike

A medical worker, checks an oxygen cylinder before transferring COVID-19 patient from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bihar, India, 27 July 2020.