Mehbooba Mufti released from detention after over a year

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Muftis Public Safety Act (PSA) under which she was detained in Kashmir for over last one year.

The Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat in its letter, accessed exclusively by IANS, said that it had revoked the detention with immediate effect “in exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978”.

Dozens of politicians of PDP, National Conference (NC) and other political parties of Kashmir were detained by the Central government when it reorganised the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh—on August 5 last year.