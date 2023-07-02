India is less and less pulled into the politics of its neighbours: Jaishankar

In speaking about the neighbours, Jashankar particularly highlighted Nepal and Sri Lanka. While referring to power production, power export and an overall increase in communications, he said that India was not interfering in the domestic politics of its neighbours.

He also said India had earned strategic clarity and confidence in dealing equally with all political parties and governments. He said, "The idea of inviting all the leaders of our neighbourhood to the oath taking itself was a divergence from our political traditions, certainly from the way the neighbourhood saw itself and saw us, and how we saw the neighbourhood."

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday about Jaishankar's comments and deliberations on the 'success' of India's neighbourhood policy, former diplomat Deb Mukherjee said, "There is no doubt that multilateral communication has been set up with the two neighbours, Nepal and Bangladesh. But India has also ushered in needless controversy."

This veteran diplomat who had served as ambassador to both Nepal and Bangladesh, said, "For Bangladesh, the biggest letdown has been the Teesta agreement not being signed. There is also strong displeasure apparent in the neighbours over the map of undivided India. It is hard to believe that everyone is putting their trust in India out of love."