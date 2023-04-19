Judiciary decried after former Indian MP murdered live on TV

With over 100 cases registered against the gangster-turned-politician, including kidnappings, murders, ransom, extortion and land grabs, Atiq Ahmed, 60, who was elected a legislator and then an MP, has had a long association with crime for over two decades.

Just two weeks before his untimely death, he had approached the Supreme Court seeking protection and feared that he would be killed in a “staged encounter” but the court observed that the state would protect him.

The state government has announced a three-member commission, headed by a former High Court judge, to investigate potential lapses in the security operation.

Notwithstanding the shocking killings, civil society activists and individuals documenting the role of the police in northern Uttar Pradesh have raised serious concerns about whether extrajudicial killings sanctioned by the state have created a climate of lawlessness.

Police data showed that more than 10,900 police encounters have taken place in the state since March 2017, when Yogi Adityanath took over as the chief minister for the first time. A total of 183 alleged criminals have been killed in encounters in six years.