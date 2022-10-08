India sees a rise in the trend of punishing Muslims illegally: HRW

International human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) commented Friday that the trend of illegal punishment primarily on the Muslim community is increasing in India.

Referring to several incidents the organisation said, such incidents are occurring mainly in states where the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government is in power.

Illegally constructed homes or businesses of the Muslim communities are being demolished without going to the court. Plus, they are being beaten up publicly on charges of disturbing Hindu religious festivals.

HRW said the administration is taking the matter directly into its hands and giving punishment in public, without going to the court in any cases.